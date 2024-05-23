Hemkund Sahib Yatra To Begin On May 25, First Batch Of Pilgrims Flagged Off From Rishikesh

Chamoli: The 'Hemkund Sahib' Yatra is all set to begin on May 25. The first batch of devotees were flagged off from Rishikesh on Wednesday in the presence of Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh.

On the first day, the pilgrims will take a rest at Srinagar. On May 23, the Yatra will proceed to Govindghat and will reach the second top of Hemkunt Sahib, 'Ghangaria' on May 24. From here, the trek to Hemkund Sahib is about 7 Km. The path winds its way through picturesque valleys, rivers and waterfalls.

The Sikh pilgrimage will witness the grand opening of Hemkund Sahib on May 25 at 6:30 am. The pilgrims can also take a holy dip in the Hemkund Lake.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Governor LG Gurmit Singh said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people here...It is very pleasing to see the faith people have in the name of Waheguru. This is a very difficult journey... I am very happy that we were able to witness this moment..."

Hemkund Sahib is one of the most sacred sites for Sikhs. Located in the Himalayan mountains, Hemkund Sahib is believed to be the place where Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, meditated. Located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand near Joshimath, HemKund Sahib is situated at a height of over 15,000 feet above sea level. The shrine derived its name from the glacial lake known as Hemkund. People can also visit a small temple dedicated to Laksham, the bother of Lord Ram, which sits adjacent to the shores of Hemkund Lake. The best time to visit Hemkunt Sahib is between May and October. —ANI