Hemkund Sahib Yatra Suspended On Friday After Snow Covers Route

Chamoli: The Yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib, the Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand, was temporarily stopped on Friday due to snow lying on the Yatra route, Chamoli police in Uttarakhand said.

In a tweet, Chamoli police cautioned devotees to stop at safe places in view of an alert of heavy rains on Friday. "Due to snow lying on the Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra route and alert of heavy rains and in view of the safety of the devotees, the Yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib has been stopped tomorrow on 26/05/2023. Please stop at a safe place and wait for instructions. @Hemkunt_Fdn," tweeted Chamoli police in Uttarakhand. The portal of Hemkund Sahib opened for devotees on May 20 earlier in the month.

The trekking route from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib is covered with snow, Chamoli police said on Friday. "There has been a lot of snowfall in the recent past due to which the trekking route from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib is completely covered with snow Latest view of Hemkund Sahib Yatra route- @DIGGarhwalRange @Hemkunt_Fdn @uttarakhandcops," tweeted Chamoli police.

According to the Chamoli administration, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been deployed for the smooth and safe journey of all the devotees.

Earlier in the month, Officials said that a ban was imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age in view of heavy snow in Hemkund Sahib. "Due to seven to eight feet of snow in Hemkund Sahib, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60. The doors of Hemkund Sahib are opening on May 20," read the official notice then.

The literal meaning of the Hemkund Sahib is "Lake of Snow" and it is the highest Gurudwara in the world with a height of 4633 meters above sea level. —ANI