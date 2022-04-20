Hemkund Sahib Opens After Winter Closure

Gopeshwar: The Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib was reopened this morning with over five thousand devotees paying obeisance at shrine in the Himalayas.

The gates of the pilgrimage centre were opened at 9.30 AM after which traditional prayers were offered, a shrine official said.

The first ardas was offered as soon as the gates were opened a recitation of the Sukhmani sahib was done after that, Seva Singh, a representative of the shrines management committee, said.

About an hour later a shabad kirtan was also held, he said.

Over 5,000 devotees offered prayers at the gurudwara located at height of 16,000 ft above the sea level, he said. Guru Gobind Singh is said to have performed Tapasya at Hemkund Sahib which is situated about 21 km away from Govindghat on the Badrinath National Highway. PTI