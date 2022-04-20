Hemkund Saheb Shrine To Close On October 10 For Winter

Dehradun: The famous Sikh shrine of Hemkund Saheb in Uttarakhand will close from October 10 during the coming winter season, authorities said on Monday. The shrine in Chamoli district, situated at a height of over 4,600 metres above the mean sea level, is on the route to the famous Hindu shrine of Badrinath. More than 1.25 lakh pilgrims have visited Hemkund Saheb this year. The gurdwara's management said the footfalls this year were heartening despite heavy rain in the last two months.