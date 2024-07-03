Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM, Champai Soren to meet state Governor

Hemant Soren, released on bail after nearly five months in Birsa Munda Jail over a money laundering case, is set to reclaim leadership as the face of the INDIA bloc.

Ranchi: Amid speculation of JMM leader Hemant Soren again taking over as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, state CM Champai Soren is expected to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday evening to tender his resignation.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31.

Sources said a meeting of parties in the ruling alliance in Jharkhand was held at the official residence of Champai Soren and it was decided that Hemant Soren should become the Chief Minister as he is the face of the INDIA bloc in the state.

The sources said that Champai Soren sought time from Raj Bhavan and is expected to meet the Governor at 7:30 pm.

After being released on bail, Hemant Soren said on Saturday that the state is a land of courageous people and there is no need to be scared of anyone.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took a dig at Jharkhand Mukti Morcha over the expected leadership change in the state.

"The Champai Soren era is over in Jharkhand. In the family-oriented party, people outside the family have no political future. I wish the chief minister drew inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda and stood up against the corrupt Hemant Soren ji," he posted on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to the expected change of leadership in Jharkhand and alleged that a senior tribal leader was being removed.

"The removal of a senior tribal leader from the post of Chief Minister in Jharkhand by the JMM and Congress party is deeply distressing. I am certain that the people of Jharkhand will strongly condemn this action and firmly reject it.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the alleged forgery of official records, involving "fake sellers and buyers" to acquire large parcels of land.

