Hemant Soren Challenges ED's Actions in Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Hemant Soren's Legal Battle Unfolds: Former CM Challenges ED in Supreme Court After High Court Setback

New Delhi: In response to the Jharkhand High Courts refusal to provide relief on grounds former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken his case against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Supreme Court. A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed on behalf of the Jharkhand CM and the highest court is scheduled to hear the request on Friday.





At the time Soren has requested that the petition filed in the Jharkhand High Court regarding the same matter be withdrawn. The Advocate General representing the CM informed the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday about filing an SLP in the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of the case from their jurisdiction.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/jayant-sinha-refutes-claims-of-bias-in-probe-agencies-questions-hemant-soren's-cooperation



During a hearing before Acting Chief Justice S Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Chaudhary it was pointed out that relevant information had not been provided to defendant (ED) and they were not given notice. Under circumstances this petition was considered unworthy of consideration by the bench.





In a series of developments on Wednesday Hemant Soren resigned from his position as he was arrested by ED regarding a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ED conducted inquiries at Sorens residence in Ranchi. Stated their dissatisfaction with his responses to their queries as reasons, for arresting him.