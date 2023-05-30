Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Hema Upbeat...Talking 'bout the illustrious Mathura MP. She was in Delhi to attend "inauguration" of New Parliament House. So upbeat she's that she willingly posed for pix so that in the new Parliament House, she's aptly tailor-made for all seasons. She admitted, she felt truly Indian every bit 24x7, profusely thanks to "NarendraJi ModiJi" for incurring that feeling in her without any ado / hang over / hang up / hitch of any kind whatsoever. She is overtly thankful to him also because he is making her Lok Sabha Parliamentary constituency Mathura remodelled, refurbished, replenished, renewed in many ways as a result, Mathura has already started looking like a new bride. Naturally, Hema Malini has reasons enough to be "mighty upbeat".