Hema Malini urges people to re-awaken hobbies during lockdown

New Delhi: Talking about the positive side of the lockdown, 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini on Monday asked people to re-develop their hobbies and spend time doing things that they love.

The 71-year-old actor who is also a BJP lawmaker took to Instagram and posted a video message on the medium.

"Friends, we often leave behind a lot of our hobbies in the daily hustle of life. Today is the time to re-awaken your hobbies. Be it decorating the house, cooking, music or reading," the 'Sholay' actor said.

"Re-awaken your hobbies and teach the same to your children too. Who knows these times may bring out the talent inside you," she added.

The actor turned politician is currently staying at home with her family like many other celebrities.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 9,152 including 7,987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)