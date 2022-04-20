Hema Malini hits back at critics after Mathura clashes

Agra: Bhartiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini on Monday morning hit back at her critics questioning their morality and political judgement in the aftermath of Mathura mayhem. "Without checking facts they including the media, are targeting me and doubting my sincerity. The moment I got the information I rushed to Mathura and met officials as well as the victims," the Lok Sabha member from Mathura, told IANS. "Two months ago I had asked the district magistrate of Mathura Rajesh Kumar to act against the squatters. Obviously the failure of the administration and political leaders of the state resulted in the tragedy," the popular Bollywood actress said. She said that instead of reporting the violence and exposing the people responsible for the unfortunate incidents, "they have begun targeting me and discussing my work in the constituency." She said the media do not realise what is more important. "They need to identify the elements behind these grim incidents." Hema Malini claimed that she has done a lot of work in Mathura and Vrindavan and spent much more time in her constituency than others.