Mumbai: Hema Malini and Dharmendra�s younger daughter Ahaana Deol Vohra is expecting her first child. Her elder sister Esha apparently threw a baby shower party to celebrate with friends and family. Hema Malini too took to Twitter to thank her well-wishers for the their messages. Ahaana married Delhi based businessman Vaibhav Vohra on February 2, 2014. Here�s wishing the soon-to-be-parents hearty congratulations.
Lifestyle
Hema Malini, Dharmendra to become grandparents soon!
April20/ 2022
Categories :LifestyleTags :
Related Post
- May11/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- April30/ 2023
- April19/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023