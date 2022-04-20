Hema Malini, Dharmendra to become grandparents soon!

Mumbai: Hema Malini and Dharmendra�s younger daughter Ahaana Deol Vohra is expecting her first child. Her elder sister Esha apparently threw a baby shower party to celebrate with friends and family. Hema Malini too took to Twitter to thank her well-wishers for the their messages. Ahaana married Delhi based businessman Vaibhav Vohra on February 2, 2014. Here�s wishing the soon-to-be-parents hearty congratulations.