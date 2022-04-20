Hema Malini Applies Makeup On Her Face To Look Confident: RLD Candidate From Mathura

Mathura: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Mathura Narendra Singh on Saturday compared himself with BJP candidate Hema Malini and said that his rival applies makeup on her face to look confident whereas he is confident without it.

"Who looks more confident on the face? She is with makeup and I am without it," said Narendra Singh while speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview here.

Stressing that he is better than her, Singh said Hema Malini looks good only in films but she lacks base on the ground.

The RLD candidate said that he is concerned about local issues rather than national, and emphasised that he is a local person contesting from the seat whereas the actor is an outsider.

"Where is her house? Her house was built and given to her, how can it be her house? Earlier, she used to live at 'Sheetal Chhaya'. She used to live here a long time ago. She is a film actress and looks good only in films. She has no base on the ground," said Singh.

"I am getting a very good response from the public. The reason is, I am a local candidate and is capable of redressing public grievance. For the last 32 years, I have been in politics," he said.

According to Singh, the crowd that gathers in Hema Malini's rallies is of RSS, BJP and Bajrang Dal and not of common people. "The crowd constitutes of BJP, RSS and people from Bajrang Dal. Common people do not go to her rallies. Most of the houses have shown black flags to her," he said.

He alleged that Hema Malini who won the Mathura seat in 2014 Lok Sabha, did not build any new roads. "She has not made any roads whereas it is the policy of the government to construct roads. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also built roads. The highways made during his period are only being extended," said Narendra Singh.

He also expressed confidence that 'gathbandhan' (SP-BSP-RJD alliance) will fetch him at least 54 per cent vote paving way for his victory.

"Gathbandhan is not about caste but a political equation. We have 54 per cent votes in our favour and she stands nowhere even if we talk in terms of caste. Moreover, the seed of caste is sown by BJP only," he said.

"Will she ever be able to bring Mathura in NCR? The industries which became non-functional due to Taj trapezium, what has she done for it? Forty per cent of the labour class here became unemployed. The printing industry here stopped, cottage industries were shut down," said Narendra Singh while reeling out the issues. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Hema Malini had defeated RLD's then sitting MP Jayant Choudhary by a huge margin of over 3.5 lakh votes. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls which began on April 11, will end on May 19 while counting of votes will take place on May 23.