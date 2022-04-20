Hema Malini announces Deepika's engagement; Twitteratti goes crazy

Mumbai: Bollywood dreamgirl Hema Malini wished Deepika on her engagement on social media and netizens went crazy after that. However, the veteran actress clarified later with a new tweet that she was talking about some other Deepika, not the actress Deepika Padukone. "Deepika, All good wishes on ur engagement! Pray God both of u have a bright future, happiness & joy in ur life together," she tweeted. As soon as she posted the tweet, Twitterati asked the actress to clarify as to who she was talking about. In fact, many thought Deepika Padukone got engaged to rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and congratulated the couple, while some grabbed the opportunity and started trolling Hema's tweet. However, after seeing that Twitterati went crazy over her post, she tweeted: "No no! This is Deepika who is following me on Twitter! Not Ms Padukone!" But, the damage was done and she is still being trolled on social media. Here are a few Twitter reactions to Hema's tweet: Sana DeepVeer Crazen: @dreamgirlhema Hema ji....plzzz do confirm,about which deepika u r talking about??? Smak: @dreamgirlhema deepika padukone?really?..congrats deepveer if it is true! AB: What if d "DEEPIKA" Hema Malini ws talkng abt gt engaged to someone whos name ws "RANVEER" n congratulated him too! that wud hv bn EPIC! Sanjiv Thapa: @dreamgirlhema what u did earlier,deepika doing the same. Breaking heart of millions Vivek Singh Kathait: @dreamgirlhema Hehe mam you shocked everyone AmanDeep S. Thakur: @dreamgirlhema hum bhi soche Deepu ki Shaadi or hame khabar nahi... Mam apnr to abhi Dil tod diye hote hajaaro ke Shailendra Poswal: @dreamgirlhema ma'am Aap bhi morning me majak kar rhe ho sab ke sath... Meanwhile, the "Bajirao Mastani" actress is shooting in Torronto for her debut Hollywood film "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage" alongside Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Tony Jaa and many other international stars. Though it doesn't seem like Deepika is ready to get engaged at this point of her career, many fans would have surely wished that Hema's tweet for Deepika would have been true. Deepika and Ranveer are, at present, one of Bollywood's hottest couples and people would like to see them walk the aisle in future. By Sushmita Sen