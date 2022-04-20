Hema Malini, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar Bag Dadasaheb Awards

Mumbai: Veteran actress- politician Hema Malini along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and Zeenat Aman bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 that took place, here.

Mumbai witnessed Bollywood stars and music giants grace the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 on Friday night.

Chitra Productions in association with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2017 celebrated the 148th birth anniversary of the father of Indian Cinema, the respected Dadasaheb Phalke.

This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the award for the best actress female for her stellar performance in the film "Sarabjit" while Hema Malini won the Award in the category of Kala Shree. Veteran Zeenat Aman walked the stage to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. On the other hand, Sircar bagged Creative Director Award for "Pink", along with Rohit Roy, who bagged the Best Negative Role in Film for "Kaabil".

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is given to a film personality for his or her outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was introduced in 1969 by the government to recognise the contribution of film personalities towards the development of Indian Cinema. The first recipient of this award was Devika Rani.