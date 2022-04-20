New Delhi (The Hawk): New innovation in West Bengal Hema Hylok Hip Hop…Hiss, Hiss, Hee Haw fast becoming synonymous with the Hema Hylok converted denizens of Bankura, Medinipur, Bordhoman, Nadia, Kolkata, 24 Parganas, Howrah, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri, etc and Banngladesh areas touching West Bengal and beyond, Noakhali, Chottogram, Dhaka, Sylhet etc…Here numerous masses already have become "Krishna-moi" due to Hema Malini's Krishna-Ras, Radha-Krishna Prem Ras, Love Subllime, Peace Be With Us All, Give Peace A Chance, Prem Ras, elaboration of Jugal Jodi, elaboration of duet, elaboration of couple, and so much more on the life's timidity and yet essential ingredients via her sleek, slick, swank, simulating dances in grandiose attires which literally are swaying the crowds and they are picking up the threads of her underlying messages and are fast becoming softer than their usual aggressive, angry, temperamental personalities now aligned with love, peace, tranquility, pensiveness, concentration etc and forced to think how to 'better' their selves, surroundings, the state, its all round development/s in all sectors, how Hema Malini is helping them achieve all that instead of egging them on to be more ingrained in crude rigmarole of violent elements/phenomena of power politics as pervasive now in the state when day in and day out, the BJP is complaining against the ruling TMC of killing its workers, indulging in vandalism against them, attacking them, looting them etc and also the Congress and Left Front from time to time are accusing TMC of many a serious charge etc tantamounting to a violent, bloody, lawless, bloody-red Bengal essentially (according to charges) due to ruling Trinamool Congress Party which in turn is accusing BJP etc of indulging in malcampaigning, misinformation, maliging them for their motive to disparage them and sway the masses in their favor. Etc, etc. Hema Malini ends that by spreading the messgaes of Prem Ras…Radha-Krishna are collectively known within Hinduism as the combined forms of feminine as well as the masculine realities of God. Radha and Krishna are the primeval forms of God and His pleasure potency respectively in the Gaudiya Vaishnava school of thought. In some schools of Vaishnavism, Krishna is referred to as Svayam Bhagavan, and Radha is illustrated as the primeval potency of the three main potencies of God, Hladini (immense spiritual bliss), Sandhini (eternality) and Samvit (existential consciousness) of which Radha is an embodiment of the feeling of love towards the almighty Lord Krishna.(Hladini). With Krishna, Radha is acknowledged as the Supreme Goddess, it is said that Krishna or God is only satiated by devotional service in loving servitude and Radha is the personification of devotional service to the supreme lord. Various devotees worship her with the understanding of her merciful nature as the only way to attain Krishna. Radha is also depicted to be Krishna himself, split into two, for the purpose of His enjoyment.

It is believed that Krishna enchants the world, but Radha enchants even him. Therefore, she is the supreme goddess of all and together they are called as RadhaKrishna.

While there are much earlier references to the worship of this form of God, it is since Jayadeva Goswami wrote a famous poem Gita Govinda in the twelfth century of the Common Era, that the topic of the spiritual love between the divine Krishna and his devotee Radha, became a theme celebrated throughout India. It is also believed that Radha is not just one cowherd maiden, but is the origin of all the gopis, or divine personalities that participate in the rasa dance…Then there are Gopinis/Gopis + dances related to them…Oomph!











