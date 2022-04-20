Help the people doing good work and expose misdeeds of propaganda masters: PK Dhumal

Hamirpur (HP): Former HP Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Prem Kumar Dhumal has advised the party's cadre to help those doing good work and expose those that were trying to harm the cause of the people through their misdeeds.

While addressing workers of Sujanpur mandal of the party virtually, he said that the Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP) was running a service organization to serve mankind during the Corona pandemic; while on the other hand, others are targeting the party and trying to defame the country through their evil deeds.

He said those opposing the welfare activities of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were anti people and had no love and affection for the common man.

Dhumal said that the party workers were doing a good job during these difficult times and it was their duty to reach out to others and tell them the reality.

The former chief minister thanked the state president of the party, Suresh Kashyap, and said that when all the activities of Corona were closed in the recent past, he (Kashyap) had continued all the party activities as per the directions of the party's central high command to take the organization ahead and to reach out to the common man.

Dhumal said that grass root workers of the party had worked vigorously during the first wave and continue to played an important role. He felt that the state had overcome the disease to a great extent and is currently busy facing the challenge posed by the second wave which has wrecked havoc all around the World including India.

He praised the working of the Mahila Morcha team adding that their contribution was laudable.

He also lauded the youngsters (activists of BJYM) as they were also busy distributing face masks and other medical material to the people.

Dhumal also praised the working of Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur adding that during the Corona period, he too had done well. He (Anurag) has sent essential goods, medical equipment and oxygen cylinders to Hamirpur, including other districts of the state, he said. "The Union minister was also setting up oxygen plants in many districts and the help extended by him will prove to be helpful to the state to wage a fight against the COVID-19," he added.

He also gave a clarion call to the workers to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines and remain touch with the common people virtually and help them as and when they needed.

—UNI