Help develop local leadership, don't fight among yourselves: Cong chief Kharge to cadre

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called on party members to put aside their differences and work together to cultivate leadership at the grassroots level.

At the Congress headquarters here, he formally launched the party's national workshop on the 'Leadership Development Mission' for the SC, ST, OBC, and minority wings, and he urged everyone to help make it a success.

Kharge urged party leaders and workers to consider the future of the Congress by saying he handed party tickets to even those who helped the BJP beat him in the Lok Sabha elections.—Inputs from Agencies