Heliport In Mathura To Get Operational By Dec: UP Min

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the state Assembly that the heliport being constructed in Mathura, the religious and tourist spot of the country, will get operational by December.

Besides, airstrips are being constructed in Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Sonebhadra, Shravasti, Moradabad and several other places at several places to enhance air connectivity.

"In Mathura, the government is constructing a heliport at the cost of Rs 4.94 crore and the facilities of choppers for the tourists will commence from December," State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said during Question Hour.

He further said that the work for the acquisition of land for the international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar and boundary wall of the Kushingar international airport has been started.

Mr Khanna said that the government was already given several facilities like subsidy in the fuel besides free land and parking facilities for the private aircraft to promote tourism in the state.

The minister, however, clarified that the operation of running the aircraft is done by the private companies and it has nothing to do with the government. "Government can only develop the infrastructure but it is the aviation company which will commence the service," he said. UNI