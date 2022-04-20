Helicopter Service From Bareilly To U'khand Religious Places Will Start Soon: Gangwar

Dehradun / Bareilly: Union Minister State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar here on Saturday claimed that helicopter service from Bareilly to Uttarakhand religious places would start soon.

Mr Gangwar said that he will meet Union Aviation minister in Delhi and will write to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat for the same. He said that some technical glitches were there to resolve to start air service from Bareilly airport. He said that Uttarakhand religious places including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri, Gangotri and Hemkund Saheb will be connected through Air service. He claimed that this service will generate several employment opportunities. Speaking about Unnao incident, Mr Gangwar said that the Opposition was blaming the government about the incident but such crime occurred in every governments but BJP has dealt the issue efficiently. UNI