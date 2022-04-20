Helen Mirren wants to play villain in 'Fast and Furious 8'

os Angeles: Vetrean actress Helen Mirren, an avid �Fast and Furious� lover, has expressed her desire to play a villainous role in the upcoming franchise. Mirren, 69, said she wants to play a "mad driver" in the movie, reported Ace Showbiz. "My great ambition is to be in a 'Fast and Furious' movie. I so want to be a mad driver in a 'Fast and Furious' movie. My claim to fame is I always do my own driving - I was on 'Top Gear', and I did (my lap) in a very good time. "I keep putting it out there, and they never ask me. I'll be in 'Fast and Furious 8'," she said. The �Hitchcock� actress is also a fan of Vin Diesel. "I have to say Vin Diesel is brilliant. I love Vin Diesel. He's a great guy, smart - I love him. It's partly because of him I'd like to be in one, but also the driving. I'd also love to do another 'Red'-type movie, because those are such fun to do." The latest �Fast and Furious� instalment �Furious 7�, starring Vin, Paul Walker, Dwayne �The Rock� Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and Jason Statham, is set to be released April 3. PTI