Helen Flanagan sizzles in vacation pictures post split from Scott Sinclair

Los Angeles: Helen Flanagan wowed her fans as she sported a bikini and showed off her incredible figure after jetting off to Dubai.

Her vacation came as her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair snuffed out hopes of a reconciliation, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The actress has been soaking up the sun in the United Arab Emirates and made the most of her new surgically enhanced chest after going under the knife to "get her confidence back."

Helen, 32, jetted off to Dubai and stayed at a lavish beach resort with her three children, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie.

Mirror.co.uk further states that during her trip, it was speculated that she and her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair had rekindled their romance just months after she called off their engagement.

Taking to Instagram, the former 'Coronation Street' actress looked sensational in a tiny bikini which showcased her trimmed physique as she left very little to imagination.

Helen struck up a series of poses as her surgically enhanced chest protruded as she shared behind-the-scenes shots from an upcoming photoshoot. IANS