Hectic Political Activities In BJP Over Amit Shah's Visit Tomorrow

Lucknow: All eyes are now on the proposed day-long visit of BJP president Amit Shah to Lucknow on Wednesday to sort out the differences within the party as well as in the Yogi Adityanath government.

This will be the first visit of Mr Shah after the party lost the two crucial Lok Sabha bypolls at Gorakhpur and Phulpur recently.

The BJP government completed its one year term on March 19 last but due to inner bickering, the achievements of the government could not be taken at the ground level. Besides revolt by some BJP MPs and the alliance partner Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party along with the rise in Dalit atrocities have taken the government in a backfoot.

BJP officials said here on Tuesday that Mr Shah would reach Lucknow afternoon and immediately go for meeting first with the party leaders and then with the government.

Though the official programme of the BJP president is yet to be disclosed, but sources said that Mr Shah would remain in the city for over 8 hours with meeting all the leaders including the alliance partners and will hear their grievances.

The Shah's visit will also give the state party to select the names of the 11 MLC candidates besides there could be discussion on the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath ministry after April 15.

Recently, Mr Yogi dashed to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah over the state of affairs in UP.

Party insiders feel that the visit of Mr Shah impact could be visible very soon it would not be surprising to see some drastic changes in the BJP-led state government and in the organisation in the days to come.

Already, RSS inputs have alerted the BJP leadership about the consolidation of the SP and the BSP in the state and the swift mobilisation of Muslims and Dalits against the BJP. Four MPs from the SC community — Savitri Bai Phule, Chhote Lal, Yashwant Singh and Ashok Dohre — have expressed their anguish before the state and central leaderships over atrocities against Dalits.

Mr Yogi, who has already suffered a blow after losing his bastion Gorakhpur to Samajwadi Party, is facing the heat once again less than a month after it.

In view of the escalating tensions in the rank and file of the BJP, crucial changes in the government and organisation are on the cards. UNI