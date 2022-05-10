HECI should ensure employability, job creation, global outlook with strong footing in Indian Knowledge System and language - Pradhan

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chairs a meeting on formulation of HECI

Delhi (The Hawk): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today had an extensive consultation on taking further steps for the formulation of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).

During the meeting, Shri Pradhan said that HECI should ensure employability, job creation and global outlook. It should ensure global academic standards and provide more academic autonomy to the higher education institutions, he added.

He further said that this important recommendation of NEP-2020 will be one of the many steps in the direction of decolonization of education system of the country.

It was proposed that HECI can be an overarching umbrella for guidance of all the higher education institutions of the country.



