Heavy Snowfall, Rain In HP Disrupt Vehicular Traffic

Shimla: Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy snowfall and rain on Friday, disrupting vehicular traffic.

Incessant rain continued to lash the state since last 48 hrs.

Report arriving here said Manali received 12 cm snowfall, Kalpa 23 cm , Keylong in Lahaul Spiti 12.5 cm,

Kufri and Narkanda got 20 cm to 30 cm disrupting vehicular traffic on the Hindustan Tibet road.

Vehicular traffic was diverted to Rampur via Basantpur Kingal as snow blocked the Hindustan Tibet road.

Roads leading to Sungri - Khadrala, Khadrala - Bagi and Khadrala- Kharla- Badshal were closed. Power was snapped and water in pipes was frozen in these areas.

Snow clearance operation is in progress on both sides of Khara Patthar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Negi issued an advisory to people to plan their journey according to the road and weather conditions, drive safely and wear woolens.

Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, Chamba and Kangra districts are snowbound. The National highway is disrupted in between Powari to Recong-Peo. Dhauladhar range of Kangra, Pangi, Bharmour and higher reaches of Dalhousie recorded snowfall.

Lahaul and Spiti and higher reaches of Kinnaur are completely cut off from the state due to heavy snowfall since last two days.

UNI