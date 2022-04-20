Heavy Snowfall On Uttarakhand Hills

Dehradun: Heavy snowfall was reported on Thursday from the hilly tracts of Uttarakhand, including Hemkund Saheb, Badrinath and Kedarnath. This has lead to a dip in the mercury. At other places, especially the plains the temperature has increased to warm which was normal, the Met said. The sudden snow has not really disrupted the ongoing construction work in the Kedarnath valley that was badly damaged in the flash floods of 2013, an official said.Director of the Regional Science Centre, Vikram Singh said the weather would remain cold in the hills till Saturday and snowfall and rains would also occur. --IANS