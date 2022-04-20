Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Vehicular Traffic In Shimla

Shimla: A thick blanket of snow covered the majority of roads in this state capital, leading to a virtual halt on all vehicular traffic, with trains and buses remaining off the roads on Thursday.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Om Pati Jamwal said here that the roads had become too slippery to drive on, due to accumulation of snow, measuring 27.2 cm. He said no vehicles had come on road till 1200 hrs.

The Hindustan Tibet National highway remained off for vehicular traffic since four days. Tourist resort Kufri and Narkanda had more than two spells of snowfall.

Around 879 roads are covered in snow in the state resulting in entire snowline area being cut. Clear and mainly sunny weather would be required for clearing the snow, an official said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded 22.4 cms of snowfall, Manali 7 cms , Solan 3 cms and Keylong in Lahaul Spiti recived 2.5 cms, Khadrala in Shimla had 56.0 cms snow, Bijahi in Mandi 45.0 cms, Jubbalin in Shimla received 31 cms, Rohru 19 cm, Bharmour in Chamba 8 cms and Kothi in Lahaul Spiti 5 cms. Rains and overcast conditions are making clearing of snow a difficult job. Paontashaib in Sirmaur recorded 40.8 mm rain, Nahan 38.2mm, Dharamshala 24.8 mm, Solan 22 mm, Bhuntar 11 mm, Jubberhati 10 mm, Sundernagar 8.7 mm, Palampur in Kangra, Seobagh in Kullu and Bilaspur Seven mm.

Snowfall and overcast conditions have resulted in a cold wave in several regions of the state minimum temperature of Keylong was minus 14.6 degrees and six deg below normal, Kalpa minus 9.1 degrees, Manali minus 7.8 degrees, Dalhousie minus 5.6 degrees, Kufri 5.2degrees, Shimla minu 3.7 degrees and seven degrees below normal, Solan and Jubberhati minus 0.8 degrees each, Palampur minus 0.7 degrees.

Dharmshala recorded a minimum temprature of 1.6 degrees, Sundernagar 1.9 degrees, Mandi and Chamba 2 degrees, Bhuntar 2.2 degrees, Kangra 3.6 degrees, Hamirpur 3.8 degrees, Bilaspur 4 degrees, Una 4.4 degrees, Nahan 4.5 degrees and Poantashahib 6 degrees. The Met Office forecasts mainly dry weather in the state during next 24 hrs. UNI