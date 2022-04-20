    Menu
    Heavy snowfall closes Jammu-Srinagar highway

    April20/ 2022


    Srinagar: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed on Friday due to heavy snowfall.
    The closure followed snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar tunnel, officials said.

    IANS

