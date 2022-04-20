Heavy Snowfall Alert In Uttarakhand For Next 2 Days

Dehradun: The meteorological department on Wednesday issued a heavy snowfall alert in parts of Uttarakhand for Thursday and Friday.

Heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places located at a height of 2,500 metres and above in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts on Thursday, the Met department said.

Some places in Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts may be lashed by rain and hail, while others in Tehri, Nainital and Almora districts may receive snowfall on Friday, it said.

Such weather conditions may intensify the cold in the state and temperatures are likely to drop over the next few days, it said. The Met department also issued an advisory asking authorities to take action and commuters to take necessary precautions. Roads at a height of 2,000 metres and above are very likely to get blocked and slippery in places, it said.

The authorities are advised to take necessary action for road clearance. As roads in the hills may even be slippery due to snow, commuters and tourists are advised to be cautious and coordinate closely with state authorities, it said. Mukteshwar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, followed by New Tehri at 5.6 degrees Celsius, Pantnagar at 6.2 degrees and Dehradun at 7.9 degrees. PTI