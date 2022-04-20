Heavy Snowfall Across Hill Tracts Of U'khand

Dehradun: Heavy snowfall has been reported from the Himalayan region around Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand and it is likely to go on for the next few days, Met officials said on Friday.

Rains have also occurred in the hill state's high altitude region, including Munsyari and Pithoragarh.

The weather has changed and the onset of winters is being felt across Uttarakhand as icy winds are sweeping the region. The snowfall in Nanda Devi, Nanda Not, Hasling, Rajrambha, Panchachuli and Chiplakedar has brought the mercury down in the hill tracts, the weatherman informed.

Snowfall has also been reported form the hills of Yamunotri and Gangotri at Dodital, Assi Ganga valley, Harshil, Agoda, Naugaon and Dhasda. Rains accompanied by icy winds have led to a considerable drop in the temperature and its just a matter of time that the winter chill intensifies, the local Met office added.