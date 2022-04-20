Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In UP:54 Deaths In Past 48 Hrs

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in eastern and central parts of the state, claiming 54 lives, while many were left injured in the last 48-hours.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the local administration to extend all possible help to the victims. MET Department predicted similar weather in the state till Sunday.

At least 54 people were killed and a dozen injured following heavy rains since last 48-hours. Six each deaths were reported in Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, five deaths in Amethi and Bhadoi, while four deaths each in Chandauli, Varanasi, three deaths in Barabanki, Prayagraj,Sitapur, Unnao Mahoba, two deaths in Ambedkarnagar, and one each in Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Kaushambhi, Azamgarh, Sonebhadra, Kanpur, and Ayodhya, the officials said here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to take all measures and extend immediate relief to those affected by the rains. The statement said the chief minister has asked the officials concerned to visit the areas which have been affected by rains and witnessing flood-like situation.

The chief minister has asked the officials to extend the monetary help of Rs four lakh each to the next kin of deceased and also arrange treatment for the injured. He also said the waterlogging issue should be addressed immediately, the official said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in most parts of eastern and central UP have derailed normal life though the authorities have closed all the schools and colleges till Sunday.

People living in the low lying areas of the cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Jaunpur, Ayodhya and other adjoining places have been hit hard as rains waters have entered their houses.

Due to rains, road, rail and air traffic have also been affected.

A report from Jaunpur said rain water has entered several police stations in the district.Meanwhile, weatherman has predicted heavy rains in 18 districts of eastern and central UP on Saturday and an alert has been sounded to the authorities.

However, the weather office has said the rains would decrease after Sunday.