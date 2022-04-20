Heavy Rains Lash Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand in the early hours today bringing much needed relief from muggy weather.

Dehradun received 177 mm of rains followed by Mussoorie (150 mm), Ukhimath (137.5 mm) and Jakholi 71.2 mm, the MeT office said.

The minimum temperature recorded in Dehradun today was 21.5 degrees Celsius as against yesterdays 24.9 degrees Celsius which is two degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Similar weather is likely to continue over the next few days till the onset of monsoon which is likely to arrive by June 28-29, MeT Director Bikarn Singh said.

However, heavy showers which remained confined mostly to the Garhwal region are likely to lash Kumaon region from tomorrow onwards, he said. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places in Kumaun region on June 27 and 28.

It is also likely to occur at isolated places in Garhwal region especially in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts over the next 72 hours, the MeT director said. PTI