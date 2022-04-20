Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of UP, Many Rivers In Spate

Lucknow: Heavy rains lashed a few regions in Uttar Pradesh, while some rivers, including Ghaghra, Sharda and Rohin, were flowing above the danger mark at some places, officials said today.

The Sharda river was flowing above the danger mark in Pallia Kalan, while the Ghagra was flowing above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge.

The water level of the Rohin river was above the red mark at Trimohni Ghat in Mahrajganj, according to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report.

The MeT department said the monsoon was normal over Western UP and weak over the eastern part of the state.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower occurred at a few places.

Mohroni recorded 7cm of rainfall, followed by Lalganj, Gazipur, Salempur and Azamgarh 3cm each.

The MeT office has forecast rain/thundershower at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. PTI