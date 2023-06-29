Heavy rains lash Mumbai, 2 killed in tree collapse; more showers likely

Mumbai: Two persons were killed and a teenager was injured in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, where heavy showers led to waterlogging in many areas, forcing the closure of a busy subway on Wednesday, while suburban train services were delayed, civic officials said.

As per a report of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), some areas in north Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall between 8 am and 6 pm.

In adjoining Thane, a 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey 'chawl' (old tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening.

The India meteorological department issued an 'orange alert', forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, and said Mumbai is expected to witness relatively less intense showers on Thursday.

According to Railway officials, no major waterlogging was reported anywhere on the city's suburban network, but due to technical snags in track changing points and signals, and some other issues, the suburban services were running late by 10 to 15 minutes.

Amid rains, two persons were killed in separate tree fall incidents in Mumbai's western suburbs, the civic officials said.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured when branches of a tree fell on a house in the Mitha Nagar area of Goregaon at around 3.35 pm. The man, identified as Premlal Nirmal, was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead", they said.

In the second incident, a 38-year old person, identified as Kaushal Doshi, suffered injuries when a tree fell on him near Mamledarwadi Junction in Malad at around 7.30 am, they said.

Doshi was taken to civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him "brought dead ', said the officials.

According to the BMC, between 8 am and 6 pm, the metropolis witnessed 22 incidents of trees or their branches falling -- three in the island city, 7 in eastern suburbs and 12 in western suburbs.

Mumbai also reported 6 incidents of house collapse and in one such incident at Shivaji Nagar in eastern suburbs, a 17-year-old boy, Rehan Shaikh, was injured. He was admitted to nearby Shatabdi Hospital and his condition was stable, said the BMC.

The city also witnessed two landslides, including one at Surya Nagar in Vikhroli, at around 9.45 am, but no one was injured. However, as a precautionary measure families living in 20 to 25 houses near the landslide site in Vikhroli were evaluated and shifted to a private school, it said.

Due to accumulation of water on roads, especially in north Mumbai, 8 to 10 bus routes were changed.

According to the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 43.32 mm, 87.47 mm and 89.87 mm rainfall, respectively, between 8 am and 8 pm.

Dindoshi to Dahisar areas received rainfall in the range of 115.79 mm and 167.11 mm, while precipitation was between 101.56 mm and 119.85 mm in localities falling on the Bhandup-Mulund stretch, said the report.

"Due to accumulation of 1.5 to 2 feet of water, Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement. Traffic is diverted towards SV Road," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted in the afternoon.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior officials visited the Mithi river bank in Bandra-Kurla Complex area, the under-construction coastal road in Worli and some other locations to assess the situation in view of the heavy showers.

Ironically, though the metropolis has been receiving heavy rains over the last two to three days, the BMC has decided to implement a 10 per cent water cut from July 1 as the stock in the lakes supplying water to the city is down to about seven per cent.

Rains also pounded neighbouring Thane city, leading to waterlogging and incidents of wall and house collapse.

A 36-year-old woman was injured when a portion of a single-storey chawl (tenement) collapsed on Tuesday evening in Thane's Mahagiri Koliwada area, authorities said.

The protection wall of a housing society in the Chandanwadi locality collapsed around 11 on Wednesday morning due to heavy rains, but nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

In the evening, the IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rains in six districts of Maharashtra, issuing an 'orange alert'.

Mumbai, for which it issued a yellow alert, is likely to witness relatively less intense showers on Thursday, said an IMD release.

The financial capital is likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers only at isolated places, it said.The IMD issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very rainfall at a few places

—PTI