Heavy Rains In Uttarakhand, Water-Logging In Many Towns

Dehradun: Heavy rains continued to batter Uttarakhand on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Pauri and Kotdwar witnessed heavy rains in the morning.

Water-logging has been reported from several places. Civic authorities said that pumps have been pressed into service to clear the water-logging.

The situation in the state capital is particularly grim as knee-deep water can be spotted at major roads and busy markets. Rains have resulted in severe water-logging in several places like ISBT, Shimla bypass trisection and Karanpur. Major rain-fed rivers and canals in Haldwani of Kumayun region are in spate following the rains and an alert has been sounded in nearby areas.

The Met department has predicted more rains in the coming days.