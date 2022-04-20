Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand

Dehradun:�Heavy rains have continued to pound the hilly areas of Uttarakhand on Friday. Officials said a cloud burst in Pithoragarh inundated the entire region, causing problems to the people. Large tracts of agriculture fields were destroyed in Suva village of the Dharchula area and three bridges linking the village have been washed away. Over 54 mm rain was recorded here in the last 24-hours. The Thal-Munsyari road has been cut-off and dozens of vehicles remained stranded on both sides. The Yamunotri highway, near Kharadi, has also been damaged leading to traffic being halted. Entry of heavy vehicles was halted on the Kedarnath highway after a landslide at Gangolgaon. All major rivers in the hilly tracts have swollen.