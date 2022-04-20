Heavy rains forecast in Kashmir for three days

Srinagar: The local weather department on Thursday forecast heavy rains in plains and snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir Valley during the next three days. The forecast has triggered panic as heavy rains last year in March had swollen most water bodies in the Valley causing widespread water logging in Srinagar. "Valley has always witnessed maximum precipitation in the month of March," Sonam Lotus, director of the local MET office said here. "There is nothing alarming about the forecast. We are expecting rains during the next three days beginning Friday and these could be heavy at some places." "Higher reaches especially in the PirPanchal mountain range is likely to witness more snowfall during this period as compared to northern areas of the Valley," the director added. "There is no warning, but people living in areas prone to landslides and flash floods need to remain vigilant." Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing unusually high late winter temperatures which have resulted in early blooming of flowers and fruit trees. The maximum temperature rose to 20.4 degrees Celsius on February 24 in Srinagar. Such rise in day temperature was witnessed after 76 years.