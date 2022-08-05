Heavy rains affect normal life in Nilgiris district

Coimbatore: Water level in the Pillur dam in Mettupalayam in the district has reached its full level of 120 ft, necessitating release of surplus water into the Bhavani river on Friday while heavy rains affected normal life in the hilly Nilgiris district.





As a result, the administration issued a flood alert to the people on the river bank and also low- lying areas, even as rain water flowed to the dam from Nilgiris district, which has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.





According to official sources, 16,000 cusecs water is being discharged from the dam through four sluice gates, to Bhavani river which flows to Erode district.





Meanwhile, the discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur in Salem district came down on Friday to 1.80 lakh cusecs from 2.10 lakh cusecs, due to reduced inflow into the dam, they said.





The water level in the dam stood at 120.50 feet and the availability of water just around 94 TMC.as at 9 AM today.





Normal life was affected in nearby Nilgiris district due to incessant rains and cold, forcing people to remain indoors and the district administration declared a holiday for educational institutions on Friday





About 100 Paniyar tribals were given shelter in a government school in Thorapalli, since water entered houses due to rains in the Gudalur area.





Almost all the tourist places in the district wore a 'deserted look' as there was no tourists' arrival.





Fire and rescue personnel, a team from NDRF and electricity department are engaged in reinstalling 80 electricity posts fallen on roads at various places.—PTI