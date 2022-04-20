Heavy Rainfall Likely To Hit Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Heavy rains are likely to hit different parts of Uttarakhand especially the Kumaon region over the next 48 hours.



While most places in the state may receive light to moderate rains, heavy showers are likely to occur at isolated places especially in Kumaon over the next 48 hours, the Met office here said. The weather forecast for Dehradun said the sky will remain generally cloudy with the likelihood of rain and thunder showers and the temperature will hover around 33 degree Celsius.

The Himalayan state had recorded 25% rain deficit during the week ending July 19 with almost 10 districts receiving less than normal rainfall. The Met officials said that the upcoming spell is likely to compensate for the shortfall. Sluggish rainfall in the past week led to temperatures settling above normal at most places.