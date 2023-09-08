Heavy rainfall likely over northeast India, 3 other states during next few days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that heavy rainfall activity is likely over northeast India during the next five days and over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next three days.

In East India, the weather forecast for the coming days includes the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“This weather pattern is expected to be fairly widespread to widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall. Specifically, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are expected to experience these conditions on Friday,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

“Odisha will see light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning on both Friday and September 12, while Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal can expect it on Friday and Saturday. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are anticipated to experience these conditions from Sunday to September 12,” the weather forecast agency said.

In South India, there’s a forecast of light to moderate rainfall that will be fairly widespread to widespread.

“This will also include isolated occurrences of heavy rainfall. Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience these conditions on Friday. The ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect similar weather from Friday to Sunday, and Kerala and Mahe will likely see this pattern till September 11,” the IMD predicted.

Moving to Central India, the weather forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“This pattern is expected to be fairly widespread to widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall. Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience these conditions from Friday to Sunday, while Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh will see it on Friday. There’s a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on Friday,” said the IMD.

In West India, there’s a forecast of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, along with isolated heavy rainfall.

“Marathwada is expected to experience this on Friday, while Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra will see it till September 12. The Gujarat region is also likely to have this weather pattern on Friday and Saturday, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat Region on Friday,” said the IMD.

In Northeast India, the weather forecast includes light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall activity.

“This is expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 12. Arunachal Pradesh can expect similar conditions on Sunday, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday,” said the weather department.

In Northwest India, the forecast indicates light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall activity. Southeast Rajasthan will likely experience this on Friday, Uttarakhand on Saturday, and East Uttar Pradesh from Friday to Sunday.

—IANS