Heavy rainfall in TN: Reservoirs near full, relief camps opened

Chennai: With heavy rain pounding many parts of Tamil Nadu and southwest monsoon in its full fury, the reservoirs have almost touched the full.

The state water resources department in a statement on Thursday said the combined water storage level of 90 reservoirs in the state is at 86.74 per cent of their total capacity.

Ten reservoirs in the state, including Mettur, Veeranam, and Gundar have attained their full capacity and water is being released. The heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and heavy inflow from Cauvery have led to these reservoirs getting filled up much before the full fury of the southwest monsoon.

While ten reservoirs in the state are full, the others have 70 to 90 per cent of their capacity filled with water. The state water resources department in the statement on Thursday said that out of the total capacity of 224.297 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) the reservoirs in the state had 194.55 tmcft of water.

According to the inter-state water agreement with Karnataka, the state was to receive 40.43 tmcft of water in June and July but Tamil Nadu received 138.14 tmcft, a three-fold increase. This, according to the senior officials, is due to the heavy and copious rain in Karnataka.

With the Tamil Nadu reservoirs almost full, the water has to be ultimately let off to the sea but the water resources department officials told IANS that the irrigation and drinking water needs of the state would be properly met this year following this heavy southwest monsoon.

In another development, after the Mettur reservoir was opened following heavy inflow from Cauvery, water gushed into several homes in Erode and Salem. People living in the low-lying areas were shifted to relief camps opened in Erode and the National Disaster Response Force was also called in. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a video conference with 12 district collectors and directed the officials to handle the emerging situation and to update him on the developments.

At Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district, heavy rains led to residents moving out of their homes, and in Edappadi, Salem district around 1000 acres of agricultural field was inundated.

Salem district collector, S. Karmegam said that bathing and fishing in the Cauvery river have been banned as well as taking selfies close to the river has been prohibited.

Tiruchy, Karur, and Thanjavur district administrations have sounded alert to the people residing on the banks of the Kollidam river. Banana plantations close to 200 acres were inundated at Uthamarseeli near Tiruchi town.

All the reservoirs in Coimbatore Aliyar, Amaravathi, Thirumurthi and Bhavanisagar have reached their full level and water discharge has increased.

In Theni and Dindigul districts heavy rainfall lashed many parts and educational institutions have been given holidays.—IANS



