Heavy rainfall brings national capital to a halt

New Delhi:�Heavy rains lashed the national capital today leading to water-logging in major roads that crippled movement of traffic across the city. Delhi Traffic Police said major water-logged points included Ring Road Dhaula Kuan, Bhairon Marg towards Mathura Road and the Teen Murti roundabout among others. The weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain through the day. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius at 8.30 AM. The city received 3.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, an official said. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius. Barapullah flyover towards DND, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road Maharani Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Raja Garden towards Mayapuri and Gymkhana towards Teen Murti Marg were also among the major water-logged points. An official at the Delhi airport said there has been a slight delay in departure of flights on account of heavy rains. A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to "bad weather" in the morning at around 0900 hours, the official said.