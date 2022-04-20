Heavy Rain Likely In Uttarakhand During Next 24 Hours

Pune: Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated sites, is very likely to occur in Uttarakhand during next 24 hours, predicted the Indian Meteorological Department in a bulletin here today.

The Met said that heavy to very heavy rain at a few nooks, with very heavy rain at isolated belts, is very likely in Telangana during the period. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated sections in Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal & south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the period.

Heavy rain is very likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, east Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka during the period.

As sea is likely to be rough to very rough over west central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal and Odisha coasts, central Bay of Bengal and over & around Andaman & Nicobar Islands, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during next 24 hours, warned the Met office.

The Southwest Monsoon had been vigorous over Telangana during past 24 hours.

It was active over west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and north interior Karnataka during the period. It was weaker over Gangetic West Bengal, west Rajasthan and Gujarat during the period.

Rain or thundershowers had occurred at most divisions in Sub- Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Vidarbha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the period.

They had occurred at many parcels in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep during the period.

They had also occurred at a few corners in Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat and Rayalaseema during the period. Isolated niches in Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also received the showers during the period. Dry weather prevailed over west Rajasthan during the period. UNI