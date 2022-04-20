Heavy Rain Likely In Kumaon Region Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The India Meteorological Department today predicted heavy rain at isolated places in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand over the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to sound an alert all over the state.

Heavy rain may also lash parts of the Garhwal region of the state especially Chamoli, Pauri and Rudraprayag districts on July 10 and 11, the department said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) wrote to all district magistrates to be on high alert in view of the Met department's warning. "Officials should be alert all the time and keep their mobiles phones and wireless systems on," it said.

It asked the authorities to immediately get in touch with the SEOC in case of an emergency and officials of the NHAI, PWD, BRO, CPWD who should immediately clear blocked motor roads.

Disaster related equipment should be kept ready at every police station, it said. Recent spell of rains have already damaged roads and bridges in Munsyari and Dharchula areas of Pithoragarh district where one person was killed after being hit by a rock and three persons were feared drowned. PTI