Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of UP

Lucknow and some other districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday.About 30 districts in the state including Lucknow, Kanpur, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Amroha, among others, have been witnessing incessant rains since late on Wednesday night.The rains, accompanied by high-speed winds, forced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel his visit to Barabanki on Thursday following waterlogging at the venues where functions were to be held.In the state capital, several main roads, including the one leading to the Vidhan Sabha, were waterlogged. Power disruptions were reported from parts of the state capital and trees were also uprooted.Telecom services were also disrupted and traffic jams were reported from parts of the state capital.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours. Three persons were reportedly killed in Jaunpur when a house collapsed due to rains.Light to moderate intensity rain will occur in parts of the state during the day, the MeT office said. --IANS