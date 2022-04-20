Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of U'khand

Dehradun: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Uttarakhand today bringing much-needed relief to people from muggy weather.

Dehradun received 60 mm of rain accompanied by winds which led to a drop of one degree in the temperature, meteorological office Director Vikram Singh said.

Most places in Nainital, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts also received showers and the weather got pleasant, he said. Predicting similar weather in Uttarakhand over the next three days, he said the maximum temperature could see a drop of two-four degrees below the season's normal if rains continued.

Around half an hour of heavy showers in Dehradun affected power supply in several parts of the city for hours. Karanpur, Dalanwala, Nehru colony and Raipur areas suffered power outages for nearly five hours. — PTI