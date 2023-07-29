Heavy rain lash parts of Delhi, min temperature recorded at 25 degrees

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman predicts that the city will have mostly cloudy skies and light rain during the day, and the highest temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday morning around 8:30, the relative humidity was 96 percent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that on Saturday, light to moderate moderately widespread to widespread rainfall would fall in the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan.—Inputs from Agencies