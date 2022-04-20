Heavy rain delays start of second day's play

Fatullah: Early morning showers delayed the start of second day's play in the one-off cricket Test between India and Bangladesh here today. The turf at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium is waterlogged. Yesterday, opener Shikhar Dhawan hammered a listless Bangladesh bowling attack into submission with a scintillating century as India seized the initiative on a rain-hit day, reaching 239 for no loss. Dhawan dominated proceedings from the start during his cracking unbeaten innings of 150 off 158 balls comprising 21 delectable boundaries. He was ably complemented by Murali Vijay, who played a contrasting undefeated innings of 89 off 178 balls as the duo were hardly troubled during the 56 overs bowled in the day. PTI