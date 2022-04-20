Heavy rain and thunderstorm forecast for Uttarakhand, IMD issues alert

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the next 72 hours for Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital, warning of heavy rain, hail and thunderstorm.

Other than the possibility of rain in most areas of the state, snowfall is likely over altitudes above 2500 meters area, it added.

In a weather bulletin released by the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and squally winds is likely in some areas of Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall and snowfall are also predicted in some parts of the state.

Parts of other states that might witness thunderstorm and lightning on March 13 and 14 are Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)