Heavy rain alert issued in Uttarakhand - Here are details

Dehradun: The relief operation in affected areas of Tehri district of Uttarakhand has been speed up following heavy rain lashing the state for last two days. All routes in affected area have been reopened for the vehicular movement. The Met Department has predicted thunder squall and hail likely to occur at isolated places especially in Nainital. The Met Department also informed that weather will remain clear in the next four days. In Tehri, financial assistance is being provided to the affected families and they are also shifted to safer places by the district administration. All circuit roads which were blocked so far due to heavy rain and landslide in the affected areas have been reopened for the vehicular movement. It may be recalled that damage to life and property were reported from several places of Tehri and Uttarkashi districts following heavy rains two days before. About 700 people from 100 families in eight villages under Ghansali tehsil of Tehri have been affected by the flash floods. According to reports, 110 houses have been damaged and one person and 34 cattle heads were washed away. In Chinyalisaur and Dunda tehsils of Uttarkashi, three persons are reported to be missing and one person dead in the incident. Meanwhile all the Char Dham roads are open and the yatra is going on smoothly. ANI