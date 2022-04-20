Heavy Rain Alert In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The weather department today issued a rain alert for isolated parts of Uttarakhand, especially Kumaon region, over the next 48 hours.

Overcast conditions will prevail in Dehradun which may also receive one or two spells of rain during the period, the MeT office director, Bikram Singh told PTI. He said the maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degree Celsius. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the state especially Kumaon belt while light to moderate showers may lash most places, he added.