Heavy rain alert for Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Met office on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha over the next several days due to the possible formation of a low pressure area.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase from Friday due to the gradual strengthening of the monsoons and the anticipated low pressure area, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The weather system may form over northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal around Sunday, it said, predicting widespread rainfall from Saturday to next Wednesday across the state.

Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of west-central Bay of Bengal from Sunday due to squally weather with gusty wind speed of 45-55 kmph in the region.

The Met issued a yellow warning of 70-110 mm heavy rain in some parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Friday.

There can be downpour in several districts, including Puri and Cuttack, over the subsequent three days, according to a bulletin.

An orange warning of very heavy rainfall up to 200 mm has been issued for some areas of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati districts on Sunday.

Very heavy rain can also occur across Puri, Khurda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri and Koraput on Monday.

Showers can lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature is set to be above normal by 2-3 degree celsius during the next 24 hours, it added.—PTI